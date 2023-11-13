Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.93. 721,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,652. The company has a market cap of $456.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.62. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

