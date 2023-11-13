Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the October 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

