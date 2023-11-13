Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the October 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.