Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WALD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Performance
Shares of WALD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.