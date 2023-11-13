Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Waldencast by 440.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WALD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

