Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $166.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

