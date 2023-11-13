Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

