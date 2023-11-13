Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $166.66. 1,384,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

