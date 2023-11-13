Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $171.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT remained flat at $166.19 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 971,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $167.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.