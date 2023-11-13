WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

WAVD stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. WaveDancer has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 279.73% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

