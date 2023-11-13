Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 456,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 119,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,628,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

