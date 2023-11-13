Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

BLDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 790,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,695. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $979.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.