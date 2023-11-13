Wells Fargo & Company Trims Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Target Price to $6.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 130,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

