Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,937. Welltower has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 177.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.