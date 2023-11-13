Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.3 %

WY stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

