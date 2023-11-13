Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

