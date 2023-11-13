Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 141.5% in October

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the October 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 836,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,826. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

