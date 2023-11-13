Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 141.5% in October

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the October 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 836,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,826. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
