Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLRP remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

