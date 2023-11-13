White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Buys A$36,000.00 in Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Roderick Mcillree purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($23,376.62).
Roderick Mcillree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Roderick Mcillree 105,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock.
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
About White Cliff Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Cliff Minerals
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for White Cliff Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Cliff Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.