WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,827. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WISeKey International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in WISeKey International by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

