Wojak Finance Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $13,550.70 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

