Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d rating. The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 242,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,159,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

