Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Up 41.9% in October

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Worksport Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ WKSPW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.25. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

