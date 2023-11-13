Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER
Xperi Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xperi by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xperi by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.