Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Xperi has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xperi by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xperi by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

