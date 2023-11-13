XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.66

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 19971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.