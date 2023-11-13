Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $43.99 on Monday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $2,905,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yelp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,276 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yelp by 2,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 161,291 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

