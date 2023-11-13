Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.97. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.