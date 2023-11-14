1,021 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,044,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,989,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.