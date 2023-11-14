1,048 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $246.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day moving average is $277.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

