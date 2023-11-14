13,472 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

