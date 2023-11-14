20,028 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.