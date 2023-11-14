2,018 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

