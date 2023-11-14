2,035 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

