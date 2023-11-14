25,347 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $353,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.