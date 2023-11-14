26,296 Shares in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOK. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TOK opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

