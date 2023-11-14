2,650 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.65. 381,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

