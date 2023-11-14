2,676 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.