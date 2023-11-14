2,838 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

