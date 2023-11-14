42,550 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of STEW opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
