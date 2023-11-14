42,550 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STEW opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.