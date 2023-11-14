4,460 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

