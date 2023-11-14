649 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

