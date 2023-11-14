7,298 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

