750 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,888,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

