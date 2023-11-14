7,505 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 666,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,948. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

