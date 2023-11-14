911 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $639.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.60 and its 200-day moving average is $552.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

