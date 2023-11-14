978 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Shares of AMGN opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $291.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

