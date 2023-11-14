ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
