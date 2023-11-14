abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 28,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,814. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

