abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 28,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,814. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

