Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

