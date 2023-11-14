Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

