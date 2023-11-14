Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.
Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
