AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canopy Growth worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $91,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.