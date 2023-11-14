AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.